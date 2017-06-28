'American Grit' Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers: Double Elimination Challenge to Come Up at Camp Grit

A double elimination challenge is coming on the next episode of the highly competitive reality television series "American Grit." Which two competitors will be going home next?

YouTube/FOX36-year-old yoga instructor, Gill Morton from Team Riki, was the third competitor eliminated from the second season of FOX’s competitive reality television series “American Grit.”

With only 14 competitors left from what has originally been a group made up of 17 people, all vying to discover or regain their grit, the competition hits up with a team challenge that will test just how much each team has learned to trust each other in all the time that they have spent in Camp Grit.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episodes titled "Secrets Revealed," the four teams led by this season's new set of four brave cadres will test their strength and speed against each other in a foot race through the muck. What makes this race even more challenging is the fact that the members of each team will be tied together at the waist.

How will the four teams fare through this upcoming challenge? Will Team Chloe and Team Riki's previous losses affect their motivation to win, and if so, will it in a positive or negative way?

The previous episodes saw the 36-year-old yoga instructor Gill Morton get eliminated after losing in a challenge that required each participant to keep four large and otherwise stationary wheels spinning. Gill lasted one hour and five minutes, but it did not prove to be enough to defeat the other competitors.

Now that there's a double elimination looming on the horizon, will the competitors be more motivated to succeed or will they instead be threatened by their own personal insecurities? Will host John Cena be informing them of the impending double elimination before the team challenge begins, or will the WWE star be saving the news for when the competitors are done with the challenge?

"American Grit" season 2 episode 4 will air on Sunday, July 2, at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.