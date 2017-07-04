'American Grit' Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers: Contestants to Choose Between Love and Priority in Next Challenge

YouTube/FOX A screenshot of the Grit and Bear It Challenge that eliminated two contestants on the competitive reality series “American Grit.”

Love is in the air on the next episode of the competitive reality television series, "American Grit." Could the contestants' growing concern and affection for each other complicate the upcoming elimination challenge?

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Camp Love," contestants will be faced with new challenges that emphasize love and priorities. The remaining members of Team Chloe, Team Grady, Team Burk, and Team Riki will have to tackle prize puzzles that are sure to test their overall strategic skills. What will motivate each individual's choices and actions? Will they prove themselves a slave for love or will team priorities still take precedence over their individual feelings and needs?

The episode is also set to become more complicated when two contestants start getting closer to each other, which could potentially complicate the impending elimination challenge.

Which team will eventually win the challenges, and which three contestants will be chosen to compete in the elimination round? More importantly, who will ultimately be sent out of Camp Grit, and what complications and emotions will his or her departure bring to the remaining competitors and to the game itself?

The previous episode saw the departure of two strong contestants in a double elimination challenge that required three contestants to hold a heavy ball over the water using only one hand while leaning forward on a perch. The challenge tested the participants' endurance, balancing skills and body positioning.

In a tight competition, Carla Mireles from Team Riki beat out Team Burk's Will Westwater and Team Chloe's Shermon Braithwaite, both of whom were rung out of the competition. Host John Cena even commended Carla and Shermon in their face-off, saying that they were "amazing" for having lasted three hours into the challenge.

With only 12 contestants left, the determination to win and to stay in the game for a chance to win the $250,000 grand prize will only get that much harder. Which team will prove to be grittier than the rest?

"American Grit" season 2 episode 5 will air on Sunday, July 9, at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.