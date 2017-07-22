'American Grit' Season 2 Spoilers: Gossips Raise Tension at Camp; Contestants About to Receive Some Tough Love

Facebook/AmericanGritFOX Promotional banner for FOX’s competitive reality series “American Grit” hosted by WWE wrestler John Cena.

With nine contestants left and only four episodes to go, the challenges are about to become even tougher on the second season of the competitive reality television series "American Grit."

The previous episode was another double elimination round. Host, John Cena also revealed that should one Cadre lose everyone in his or her team, he or she too will be ringing out of the competition.

As it stands now, Team Burk and Team Grady both have three members left, Team Riki has two, and Team Chloe has one. Is this how the teams are going to be until the end, or will a major shake-up happen in order to even things out?

The official synopsis for the seventh episode titled "Role Reversal" reveals that the contestants are about to receive some tough love after the upsetting elimination challenge of the previous round. Tension will also rise over some gossip being spread back at camp.

What could this gossip be all about, and just what kind of tough love will the cadres be giving their members in order to further motivate them to do their best?

The contestants should really start picking up their pace, especially since the synopsis for the subsequent eighth episode teases some significant change in game play. These alterations so late in the game could only mean that the stakes are about to get even higher. The competition will be tough, and yet another double elimination is said to be looming on the horizon.

The sophomore season of "American Grit" sets itself apart from its first year by casting individuals who are looking to either gain or regain some grit in their lives. They are people who have been viewed as weak, materialistic, cocky, insecure and vulnerable. Some of them have even just experienced a heartbreak or personal tragedy and are hoping for some outlet to help them move on.

"American Grit" season 2 airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.