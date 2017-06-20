'American Grit' Season 2 Spoilers, Latest News: Captains to Lead Teams in Blind Boat Race; Another Competitor Goes Home

Cadre Chloe Mondesir's team has lost one of its valuable members to the first elimination challenge. What happens now that the game has officially begun and the threat of being kicked out of Camp Grit has become more real on the next episode of "American Grit?"

YouTube/FOXWho rang out? The first elimination challenge took out one competitor on the previous episode of the reality television series "American Grit."

In the previous episode of FOX's competitive reality series, a relay race that ended in a shocking twist brought John Burk's team to victory, which consequently gave the U.S. Army drill sergeant the difficult task of choosing one competitor from each losing team to compete in the season's first elimination challenge. Burk then chose Nathalie Martin, Gill Morton, and George Foreman IV, deeming them the strongest cast members on the show right now, who needed the least amount of work in discovering or regaining their lost grit. In the end, it was 45-year-old Nathalie who ultimately failed to conquer the endurance challenge.

Additionally, the previous team challenge has also led Melanie Mahanna to get her long brown hair shaved off for the sake of winning the challenge for their team. This sacrifice has made her the toughest competitor to beat and may either serve her well or put one huge target on her back unless their team beats the next challenge.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Liar Liar," the cadres will be appointing team captains who will then be leading their blindfolded teammates in a boat race. Three rival contestants from the losing team will once again be competing in an elimination challenge where another competitor will be sent home.

Moreover, one competitor will be making a shocking revelation, while yet another one goes on a surprise and heartfelt field trip courtesy of host John Cena.

The goal of this ongoing season is to help people who are not athletic and are currently going through psychological disorders, like anxiety and OCD, to find or ultimately regain a sense of grit and well-being.

"American Grit" season 2 episode 3 airs on Sunday, June 25, at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.