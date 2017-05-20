'American Horror Story' Adds 'Popular' Alum to Season 7: 'Nip/Tuck' Star Leslie Grossman Joins Cast

An alum of several of Ryan Murphy's past TV series has been added to the cast of "American Horror Story" season 7. This was confirmed on Monday by Murphy himself who also created the shows "Popular" and "Nip/Tuck," which the actress was previously a part of.

Facebook/americanhorrorstoryPromotional photo for "American Horror Story"

Murphy took to social media to announce that Leslie Grossman will be joining the election-tethered season of the FX series. He wrote: "My friend Leslie Grossman is joining this season of American Horror Story. One of the funniest and most talented ladies I know. Congrats Ms. Leslie G!"

As of this writing, though, it remains unclear whether Grossman will play a recurring role or will be a regular cast member.

The series creator did not disclose any major detail about who Grossman will play, but considering her naturally comical personality, fans can expect her to portray one of the show's most surreal characters next season. With the addition of Grossman, the cast of "American Horror Story" grows to five, and the new ones now outnumber the veteran ones.

The veteran cast members of the franchise include Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. They were then followed by Billie Lourd and Billy Eichner. Now that Grossman is already on board, fans will see how her comedic personality will be in tune with the wild concept of season 7, which reportedly kicks off with election-related festivities that go downhill in the most horrendous ways.

Grossman's addition to the cast should not come as a surprise for fans. Previously, she and Murphy worked together on the WB series "Popular," which first aired in 1999. In the series, she played the sparkling cheerleader Mary Cherry. Aside from that and the show "Nip/Tuck," she also appeared in the short-lived comedy "The New Normal," which was also created by Murphy. Her other TV credits include "What I Like About You," "Scandal" and "Modern Family," among others.

"American Horror Story" season 7 premieres on FX sometime in September.