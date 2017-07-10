'American Horror Story' Cast News, Air Date: Ryan Murphy Teases Twisty the Clown's Return

Facebook/americanhorrorstory 'American Horror Story' season 7 will see Twisty the Clown's return.

The upcoming seventh season of "American Horror Story" will see a horrific, familiar face returning to give fans nightmares.

Twisty the Clown was first introduced in "American Horror Story: Freak Show," which was the fourth installment in the anthology series. For those who are unaware, Twisty was a murderous clown who had a terrifying appearance.

Executive producer Ryan Murphy recently revealed that Twisty will be making a return for the upcoming election-themed season. Murphy took to his Instagram, which is riddled with teasers and spoilers, to share the news.

He's Baaaaaack A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 10, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

Twisty only shows up on the front of what looks to be a comic book, though it remains to be seen whether the clown will make a physical appearance. If he does make an actual appearance, it is unknown how his character will fit into the story of the new season.

Murphy has said in the past that the seventh season of "American Horror Story" will focus on the 2016 presidential election. And while Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were key players in that event, the upcoming installment will not see characters that are directly inspired by them.

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are already set to return for season 7. Paulson and Murphy are frequent collaborators. Last year, Paulson won an Emmy for "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," which is also an anthology series where Murphy serves as an executive producer.

New actors have also been added to the cast list. Colton Haynes, who is known for "Teen Wolf" and "Arrow," has signed on for season 7. Joining him are fellow newcomers Billie Lourd and Billy Eichner. Lourd and Haynes have previously worked with Murphy on "Scream Queens." However, character details have yet to be announced.

"American Horror Story" season 7 does not have an official subtitle or release date yet. However, based on historical data, the series should return in the fall.