'American Horror Story: Cult' Casting News: Walk-On Roles Up for Grabs

Facebook / AmericanHorrorStory "American Horror Story: Cult" to see Emma Roberts back

The roster of stars for the seventh installment of "American Horror Story" is starting to be revealed, but fans of the hit horror anthology series can also land a role in "American Horror Story: Cult."

The people behind the hit show revealed on Twitter that fans of the series will have an opportunity to appear on the show alongside the actors for the next installment of series by joining a benefit competition.

Be part of the horror. Enter for a chance to win a walk-on role in AHS & lunch with Evan Peters. All helps CHLA: https://t.co/Q7g6gJdeLS pic.twitter.com/8SLr2TEwRs — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 2, 2017

"Be part of the horror. Enter now for a chance to win a walk-on role in #AHSFX and have lunch with Evan Peters. Proceeds all help Children's Hospital LA," the post with the picture of Evan Peters states.

Aside from landing a walk-on role on the show, the lucky winner will be able to hang out on the top-secret set of "American Horror Story: Cult" in Los Angeles and stay at a four-star hotel with a friend. They will also get a chance to share a meal with Peters during their time on the set.

All they have to do is to donate a certain amount for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles to join the contest and receive other freebies like a digital Thank You card, a signed photo of Lady Gaga, signed posters from the previous seasons, and signed scripts.

Meanwhile, executive producer Ryan Murphy confirmed that Emma Roberts will be back in season 7 of the horror anthology series by posting a photo of the actress holding a knife with the caption: "Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action."

Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Roberts first appeared in the series as the young witch named Madison Montgomery in "American Horror Story: Coven" then portrayed the role of Maggie Esmerelda in "American Horror Story: Freak Show." But her role for "American Horror Story: Cult" is still unrevealed.

FX will air the premiere episode of "American Horror Story: Cult" on Sept. 5, Tuesday, at 10 p.m. EDT.