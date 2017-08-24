'American Horror Story: Cult' Plot: 2016 Presidential Election Plays a Big Part in the Show

The official intro and trailer for "American Horror Story: Cult" has been revealed, and it's gotten fans talking. The intro for the seventh season of the Ryan Murphy-produced horror anthology featured a scene where wears a Donald Trump mask, indicating how the show would be related to the 2016 presidential election.

Facebook/americanhorrorstory "American Horror Story" season 7 arrives this September 5.

The "American Horror Story: Cult" trailer, on the other hand, dished more details about the season 7 plot. Sarah Paulson plays a character named Ally, who becomes devastated by Donald Trump's victory in the presidential race, CBS News reported. After Trump gets elected, Paulson's character becomes more unstable. She then reveals to her therapist that she has coulrophobia, the fear of clowns, and that her condition is getting worse.

Meanwhile, Evan Peters plays a blue-haired character named Kai, who is rejoicing Trump's win. He then crosses paths with Sarah Paulson's character, and Billie Lourd, who plays nanny to Ally's son, is his co-conspirator in the despicable things that are about to ensue.

According to Vanity Fair, "American Horror Story" season 7 will be set in Detroit, Michigan and will kick off on election night in 2016. The trailer initially starts with Paulson breaking down after watching the news of Trump's election, while Peters is screaming for joy.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," Murphy teased that President Trump himself may or may not be included as one of the characters on the show, Den of Geek reported. However, he later retracted his statement, saying neither Trump nor Hillary Clinton will appear as characters on the show.

"American Horror Story" season 7 cast also includes Alison Pill, Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, Cheyenne Jackson and Adina Porter. "Girls" actress Lena Dunham will also make a special appearance in at least one episode.

"American Horror Story: Cult" will premiere on Sept. 5 on FX.