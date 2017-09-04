'American Horror Story: Cult' Season 7 News, Episode 1 Spoilers: Series Begins With 2016 Election Night

Facebook/AmericanHorrorStory The "American Horror Story: Cult" begins with last year's presidential election night.

The seventh season of Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" titled "Cult" will begin on President Donald J. Trump's win on election night.

"American Horror Story" had an advance press screening of the new season's first three episodes, which are "Election Night," "Don't be Afraid of the Dark," and "Neighbors from Hell," IGN confirmed.

It was revealed that the series begins on the 2016 presidential election night. The episode will feature two extreme reactions given to Trump's win by two different characters: Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) and Ally Mayfair Richards (Sarah Paulson).

After Trump was announced president, Kai goes into a frenzy and becomes power-hungry, while Ally slowly gets eaten by her anxieties and phobias.

During the question and answer portion after the screening, Murphy explained why the presidential election is significant in "American Horror Story" season 7.

"I do think politics in the past year has become entertainment in a weird way in our country. ... I think how the show begins on election night, pro or con ... I think everybody can relate to that feeling of that evening," Murphy explained.

The series creator added that the fear in season 7 doesn't necessarily revolve around who won the elections, but the people who are influenced by it.

"It's not about Trump, it's not about Clinton. It's about somebody who has the wherewithal to put their finger up in the wind, see what's happening and is using that to rise up and form power," Murphy added.

Aside from the giveaway title of season 7, Murphy also revealed that a central topic for this installment is cults and the different kinds out there. He revealed that Peters will be portraying six different cult leaders. At the same time, the show will examine how cults rise to power and why people willingly follow their cause.

Meanwhile, the other characters of the show will also be introduced early on, such as Harrison (Billy Eichner) and Meadow Wilton (Leslie Grossman), the couple who got married because of a pact when they were children, even though Eichner's character turned out to be gay, Entertainment Weekly confirmed.

Winter Anderson (Billie Lourd) will also be introduced soon, who will serve as Ally's replacement for her Hispanic nanny who's gone missing.

"American Horror Story: Cult" is slated to premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.