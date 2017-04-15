'American Horror Story' Season 7 Updates: FX Renews Horror Anthology Series for Two More Seasons

The seventh season of "American Horror Story" has yet to arrive but FX already has some good news for fans. The network has announced that the horror anthology series will be around for much longer as it gets renewed for two more seasons.

Facebook/americanhorrorstory Promotional photo for "American Horror Story"

The announcement does not come as a surprise to most fans, considering how successful the series has been since its first run. As of now, however, the network does not have any idea about what seasons 8 and 9 are going to be about.

Deadline reported that the executives of the network know what will happen in season 7 but will not reveal the details just yet. However, they are clueless as to what seasons 8 and 9 have in store for fans. The only thing that is certain about the two seasons is that Ryan Murphy will continue to be at the helm of the series.

In an official statement, FX CEO John Landgraf said, "'American Horror Story' launched the modern limited series revolution and — as evidenced by the most recent installment 'Roanoke' — it remains as vital today as when 'Murder House' stunned audiences six years ago. Each new chapter is a cultural event, beloved for every new twist in imagery, style, cast and plot."

Talking about the renewal, FOX TV Group chairmen and CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman said that the "American Horror Story" showrunners have successfully delivered six fantastic installments that have drawn millions of viewers and received dozens of awards.

Walden and Newman shared that when they were approached seven years ago with the idea of a horror series structured as an anthology with actors returning every new season in different roles, settings and time periods, they were in awe of the vision and never hesitated to give it a go.

"American Horror Story" season 7 premieres sometime in September on FX.