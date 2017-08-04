'American Horror Story' Season 7 Cast News, Air Date: Emma Roberts Has Joined the 'Cult'

Facebook/americanhorrorstory 'American Horror Story: Cult' will premiere on Sept. 5 on FX.

She's back! Emma Roberts has returned to the "American Horror Story" family, showrunner Ryan Murphy has revealed. The actress also confirmed the news via social media.

Roberts first appeared in season 3 of "American Horror Story," titled "Coven," as a witch named Madison Montgomery. She then played Maggie Esmerelda in the horror anthology's season 4, titled "Freak Show." She was absent for the next two seasons, though she starred in a different Murphy series, "Scream Queens," during that time.

Now, Murphy has revealed in an Instagram post that Roberts will be back for more horror. "Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action," he captioned the photo, which sees the actress wearing a trench coat and wielding a particularly large knife. Roberts then posted the same photo on her Instagram page and confirmed that she had joined the series.

It is unknown whom Roberts is playing at this point, though Murphy has previously revealed details on returning actors Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson's characters. Peters and Paulson play lovers Kai and Ally, respectively. Murphy even shared a sketch of the two in character.

Other actors who have joined "Cult" include Bille Lourd, Colton Haynes, Lena Dunham, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Adina Porter, Frances Conroy and Mare Winningham. Long-time "American Horror Story" actress Kathy Bates will not be appearing due to scheduling conflicts with another show.

It has been said that the upcoming season will focus on the 2016 presidential election, specifically about a cult in Michigan after the event takes place. Murphy has teased that the story will be told from different points of view and will also shed some light on the people who feel that they are not heard.

There also seems to be an emphasis on hive mind, or so the season's first poster indicates.

"American Horror Story: Cult" will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.