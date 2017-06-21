'American Horror Story' Season 7 Cast, Plot News: Show Casts 'Arrow' Star Colton Haynes

The latest cast addition to "American Horror Story" season 7 has been announced and it is none other than actor Colton Haynes, who is best known for his roles as Roy Harper on The CW's "Arrow" and as Jackson Whittemore on MTV's "Teen Wolf."

Facebook/americanhorrorstoryA promotional photo for "American Horror Story"

The announcement came from the show's very own creator, Ryan Murphy. On Instagram, he posted a photo of the actor, sporting white-blonde hair and smudged red lipstick, with the caption: "Welcome to American Horror Story, Colton Haynes."

Welcome to American Horror Story, Colton Haynes A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jun 20, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Haynes posted the same photo on his own Instagram, with a caption that said: "American Horror Story Season 7...Already feels like home :) So excited @mrrpmurphy [sic]"

The actor has already worked with Murphy, on "Scream Queens," the now-cancelled comedy-horror series on FOX. His role on "American Horror Story" is still being kept under wraps, however.

Other newcomers in season 7 include "Scream Queens" actress Billie Lourd, "What I Like About You" alum Leslie Grossman, and "Billy on the Street" host Billy Eichner, whose role is said to have a close connection with Sarah Paulson's character, one of the show's lead stars.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy also teased that the upcoming season of the series will be infusing the "Trump era" into the show as it will tackle the 2016 U.S. elections. A "true American Horror Story," he considers it to be.

"The show begins with election night and the national conversation and both the euphoria and the fear," he said, and confirmed that there will be representations of President Donald Trump and his biggest rival during the elections, Hillary Clinton.

.@MrRPMurphy teases how he plans to tackle the 2016 election in the upcoming season of 'American Horror Story' @AHSFX pic.twitter.com/i6wEby9RFj — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 12, 2017

In other news, while Paulson, along with Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, and Adina Porter, are all returning for the next season, it has been confirmed that Lady Gaga will not be a part of it due to conflicting schedules, according to Screen Rant. She is set to go on tour and work on a film project, which leaves her with no time for the series.

"American Horror Story" season 7 will premiere this September on FX.