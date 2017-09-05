'American Horror Story' Season 7 Cast Rumors: Another Music Icon to Appear This Season?
When "American Horror Story" returns to the small screen this week, viewers may see yet another music icon on the popular anthology horror series.
More and more details about the latest season of the series is popping up, and the latest news is that it may feature an appearance from Cher.
Considering that her son Chaz Bono is one of the cast members of "American Horror Story" season 7, this news could be not too far from the truth, especially since she posted a cryptic tweet earlier in August, saying she has a surprise project in the first week of September.
This coincides with the official premiere date of the show's seventh season.
My“For Fun”Surprise Project,First wk Sept— Cher (@cher) August 5, 2017
Also, the cast and crew of the horror series, including Colton Haynes, Bille Lourd, and Sarah Paulson, recently went to the singer's concert in Las Vegas.
Whether or not Cher's involvement in the series is true, fans will have to wait and see to find out.
Meanwhile, "American Horror Story" season 7 titled "Cult" is said to be one a rough ride for the viewers, with a whole new level of intensity to its storyline.
When Digital Spy asked actress Sarah Paulson if the latest season is going to be more intense than the previous ones, she said: "Yes. For me, yes. Definitely. Be patient. I know I can't reveal too much, but the show isn't too far away. You'll see. And you won't blame me for being so coy about it."
She also revealed that she finds watching the show actually more terrifying than the process of making it.
"I don't get scared on set, but I do get scared when I watch the show," Paulson said in the interview. "This year, I have to be ratcheted into a place of terror. For me, it's exhausting more than scary," she added.
The 42-year-old actress has been a series regular since it premiered way back in 2011. Playing different roles throughout the years, she has also won a few Emmy nominations in along the way.
"American Horror Story: Cult" premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 10 p.m. ET on FX.