'American Horror Story' Season 7 Cast Rumors: Another Music Icon to Appear This Season?

Facebook/AmericanHorrorStory A promotional image for "American Horror Story" season 7.

When "American Horror Story" returns to the small screen this week, viewers may see yet another music icon on the popular anthology horror series.

More and more details about the latest season of the series is popping up, and the latest news is that it may feature an appearance from Cher.

Considering that her son Chaz Bono is one of the cast members of "American Horror Story" season 7, this news could be not too far from the truth, especially since she posted a cryptic tweet earlier in August, saying she has a surprise project in the first week of September.

This coincides with the official premiere date of the show's seventh season.

My“For Fun”Surprise Project,First wk Sept — Cher (@cher) August 5, 2017

Also, the cast and crew of the horror series, including Colton Haynes, Bille Lourd, and Sarah Paulson, recently went to the singer's concert in Las Vegas.