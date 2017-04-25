'American Horror Story' Season 7 Cast, Spoilers News: Season to Begin With a 'Macabre' Election Night

"American Horror Story" season 7 will not beat around the bush and will get right into unravelling the ghastly story of the election, according to the FX horror anthology's creator, Ryan Murphy.

(Photo: REUTERS/Rick Wilking)Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump during a presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2016.

As revealed in the past, the highly anticipated new season of "American Horror Story" is inspired by the recent United States presidential election.

Discussing to E! Online how things will kick off, Murphy explained that the first 10 minutes "takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night."

"There's something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they're watching it all go down, which in itself was a horror story, so it's like a horror story upon a horror story," he went on to explain.

"American Horror Story" season 7 will feature presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her then-opponent and now elected president, Donald Trump.

However, there won't be actors who will portray them in the series. Instead, actual footage of the two during the election will be used.

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are both set to return in "American Horror Story" season 7. They will be joined by newcomers Billy Eichner and Billie Lourd, who worked with Murphy on another one of his shows, "Scream Queens."

"American Horror Story" season 7 promises to add another layer of terror to the election, which, in itself, already had the country shaken.

Trump's presidency has been the subject of many parodies, sketches and spoofs. It is unclear if the horror anthology will join the likes of "Saturday Night Live" in slamming the president.

Although "American Horror Story" season 7 is yet to make its way to the small screen, Murphy has already outlined some of the things he has planned for the show's future.

This includes a season that feature a crossover of characters from "Murder House" and "Coven," the first and third seasons of the anthology, respectively.

Murphy hopes that Jessica Lange, who was the lead star in the first four seasons of "American Horror Story," will return for this crossover.

While he is yet to talk to her about it, Murphy admits that he would like for her to return. Back in 2015, Lange also expressed interest in returning for a small character for "a couple of episodes."