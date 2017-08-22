'American Horror Story' Season 7 News, Air Date: Evan Peters' Role in 'Cult' is 'Greatest' Yet

Facebook/americanhorrorstory 'American Horror Story: Cult' will premiere on Sept. 5 on FX.

By now, "American Horror Story" fans already know that Evan Peters will be playing a blue-haired character named Kai in the upcoming seventh season that is titled "Cult." However, showrunner Ryan Murphy has teased that the role is Peters' "greatest 'AHS' role to date."

Murphy took to Instagram to share a sketch of Peters as all of his past "American Horror Story" characters. It did not include his upcoming part, though Murphy revealed in the caption that both he and Peters believe that Kai is his best role.

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Aug 17, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

For those who are still unaware, Peters plays one-half of lovers Kai and Ally, the latter of which will be played by Sarah Paulson. And while they are described as lovers, it seems Ally is married to someone else.

While making an appearance at the Television Critics Association press tour earlier this month, Paulson herself teased that her character and Alison Pill's Ivy Mayfair-Richards are married.

"There are two women married to each other in that house," Paulson said of the house revealed in the set tour (via Variety). "It may or may not be me and Allison."

Not much else is known about the story of the upcoming season, though executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall did offer vague teases about what to expect.

"We've got bloody tension, a well-cooked meal, and an exciting trip to a grocery store," she said.

And while plot details are being kept under wraps, "American Horror Story: Cult" did release character posters earlier this month in anticipation of the new season. The posters revealed character names and visual cues about the roles, though they did not include descriptions.

Billie Lourd plays Winter Anderson, Billy Eichner plays Harrison Wilton, Cheyenne Jackson plays Dr. Rudy Vincent and Colton Haynes plays Detective Samuels. Pill as Ivy Mayfair-Richards also got her own poster. Other cast members include Frances Conroy, Mare Winningham, Adina Porter, Emma Roberts and Lena Dunham.

"American Horror Story: Cult" premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.