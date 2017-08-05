'American Horror Story' Season 7 News, Release Date: Kathy Bates Confirmed Not to Return for 'Cult'

Facebook/americanhorrorstory 'American Horror Story: Cult' will premiere on Sept. 5 on FX.

While Kathy Bates' fans were excited to see her return for the next season of "American Horror Story," new reports confirm that the actress will not be appearing this time around. Her non-involvement in this year's installment is reportedly due to scheduling conflicts.

Since season 3 of "American Horror Story" which was titled "Coven" and where she played the role of the sadistic Delphine LaLaurie, Bates has been one of the regulars on the show. She continued to appear in the succeeding seasons of the series, and so it was no wonder why most of her fans expected her to be part of this year's offering. Unfortunately, a new project is preventing the actress from joining season 7, which is titled "Cult."

This year, Bates is reportedly preoccupied with her new project with Netflix, "Disjointed." This comedy series is set for release on Aug. 25, ahead of "American Horror Story" season 7's release. Since filming for her new TV show coincides with the filming for "American Horror Story's" new season, Bates had no choice but to miss out on "Cult."

The good news, however, is that the 69-year-old actress might still appear in the next installments of the anthology series by Ryan Murphy. Although fans will miss her in "Cult," they can still catch her on her new Netflix TV series as Ruth Whitefeather Feldman, a woman who owns a cannabis dispensary in Los Angeles.

"American Horror Story: Cult" will focus on the elections and Donald Trump's presidency and will see the return of veterans Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson. Joining them in the cast this season are Lena Dunham, Billie Lourd and Colton Haynes, among others. The trailer for the new season, which debuted at the San Diego Comic-Con, featured a group of clowns marching together and luring people to join their cult.

"Cult" premieres on Sept. 5 on FX.