'American Horror Story' Season 7 News: Ryan Murphy Offers Another Teaser Showing a Hole-Riddled Creature

Showrunners have yet to fully pull the curtain back on "American Horror Story's" seventh season, but some teasers that have emerged online are hinting that there will be new and really creepy creatures for fans to meet.

Series creator Ryan Murphy has been dropping these teasers over on Instagram and the latest one is a particularly disturbing piece of art.

Captioned simply as "American Horror Story Holes," the image shared by Murphy shows what appears to be the distorted face of a person, but instead of eyes and the other typical facial features, there are numerous holes present.

Even looking inside this individual's open mouth reveals a tongue riddled with holes.

As TV Guide noted, this is not the first time Murphy has provided an image of a creature filled with holes.

This other creature is not quite as hole-riddled, though its creepy factor remains high thanks to there being two hands protruding from the sides of its head.

It is still unclear if these two creatures will show up in Season 7 of "American Horror Story," but if they do, they may turn out to be memorable additions.

One creature that fans can apparently count on seeing in Season 7 is Twisty the Clown.

In another Instagram post, Murphy gave followers a look at a picture showing Twisty the Clown in all his menacing glory.

It has also been revealed that Season 7 of the show will feature an election theme. Given that theme, fans may have some ideas of how the showrunners will attempt to frighten the viewers this time around, though there may be some sinister secrets still being kept.

In any case, additional details regarding the seventh season of "American Horror Story" are expected to come out sooner rather than later, especially since the show is expected to make its return sometime in September.