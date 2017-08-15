'American Horror Story' Season 7 Premiere Date, Spoilers: Sarah Paulson Offers Big Teaser; Plot Involves Last Year's Election

Long-running cast member Sarah Paulson teased a big spoiler about "American Horror Story: Cult." Meanwhile, the upcoming seventh season will center on last year's presidential election.

Facebook/AmericanHorrorStory Sarah Paulson offered a big spoiler about her character in the show.

At the Television Critics Association summer press tour's "The Women of 'American Horror Story'" panel, the series' showrunners and cast members revealed what fans can expect from the new season.

During the panel, Paulson offered a big spoiler about her and her co-star's characters on the show.

"There are two women married to each other in that house, but who are they? It's me and Alison," Paulson said after she gestured to herself and co-star Alison Pill, Entertainment Weekly reported.

However, Paulson added that her statement "may or may not be true," which created suspense and excitement for the new season.

Although official plot details have not been released, the show recently revealed some of the cast members and their roles on the show through a game on the official website of "American Horror Story: Cult."

Paulson has been announced to be playing Ally Mayfair-Richards, while Pill was revealed to be portraying Ivy Mayfair-Richards.

Meanwhile, series co-creator Ryan Murphy previously revealed that season 7 of "American Horror Story" will follow events that took place during the presidential election in November 2016. However, during the panel, executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall clarified Murphy's statement by saying that it was "thematic."

"It's more about what's going on in our world around us, the idea of paranoia," said Martin, as per Variety.

She also added that the presidential election will serve as the launch point of the show.

Other cast members that will appear in season 7 are Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson, Cheyenne Jackson as Dr. Rudy Vincent, Billy Eichner as Harrison Wilton, and Colton Haynes as Detective Samuels.

"American Horror Story: Cult" will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.