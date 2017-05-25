'American Horror Story' Season 7 Release Date, Cast News: September Premiere Likely; Season to Feature Paulson, Peters

"American Horror Story" is coming back, this time for a new storyline from creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Teasers and hints spreading around during the past few months hinted at a possible take of "American Horror Story" on the 2016 United States presidential election. What can the fans expect from their version of last year's political circus show?

Facebook/americanhorrorstoryA promo image for "American Horror Story" as the cover photo of the horror series' official Facebook page.

"American Horror Story" season 7 will see the return of show favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, two regular cast members who have been with the show since its inception. Billie Lourd of "Scream Queens" and Billy Eichner will also be making their appearance for the seventh run of the horror series, as reported by Den of Geek.

The series has been consistent with its airing schedule, which regularly falls on the first week of October for most of the series' history. Season 6 saw some changes for "American Horror Story," however with just ten episodes commissioned. If this trend holds, season 7 is expected to be released in the second week of September this year.

Unlike previous seasons, series writer Ryan Murphy is willing to put their cards on the table when it comes to the upcoming season 7 of the "American Horror Story" series. In a late night interview with "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Murphy casually dropped the hint about the plot of the seventh season run of the horror series.

The theme of the follow-up to the "American Horror Story" franchise will revolve around last year's presidential election, Murphy revealed. Will a Donald Trump type character be among the cast? Murphy was coy about this part of the show, this time, offering Cohen a vague answer that a Trump figure may or may not be part of the show. Fans can stay tuned for when Season 7 starts to find out about that one.

About the title of the series, Murphy adds that they are still working on that. "Well I don't have a title, but the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through," Murphy answered the late night show host.