'American Horror Story' Season 7 Spoilers, Air Date: Lena Dunham to Play Valerie Solanas in 'Cult'

Facebook/americanhorrorstory 'American Horror Story: Cult' will premiere on Sept. 5 on FX.

"American Horror Story" season 7 will focus on how people respond during times of desperation and distress.

During broken times, some people take charge and exploit the system, while others blindly follow those who seem to have it all figured out. In what has been described as his "greatest 'AHS' role to date," Evan Peters plays Kai, who is one of the former and uses the opportunity to form a cult.

Showrunner Ryan Murphy previously teased that season 7, subtitled "Cult," would be about the 2016 presidential elections. However, as more details came to light, it became clear that the season would revolve around the aftermath and reaction to the election results.

"It's not about Trump and Clinton (this season)," Murphy clarified at a Fox lot Q&A session (via Deadline). "It's about somebody who put their finger up to the wind and rose up in power and used people's vulnerabilities, and they feel the world is on fire."

Murphy also revealed the role Lena Dunham would play in the new season. Dunham's casting was previously announced, though details about her character were kept under wraps at the time. In "Cult," Dunham will bring life to Valerie Solanas, who is infamous for trying to murder Andy Warhol. The "Girls" alum is set to appear in flashbacks in episode 7, titled "Valerie Solanas Died for Your Sins: Scumbag."

"It's about female rage and that's in the country now," Murphy said of the episode. "Solanas wrote the Scum Manifesto. She told all women to kill men, and it was their only way to rise to power."

Other cast members include Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes and Billy Eichner. Paulson plays Ally, who is Kai's love interest. The actress also previously teased that her character is married to Pill's Ivy Mayfair-Richards.

Fans can also look forward to appearances from Frances Conroy, Mare Winningham, Adina Porter and Emma Roberts.

"American Horror Story: Cult" premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.