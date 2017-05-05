'American Horror Story' Season 7 Spoilers: Creator Shares Creepy Look at Election-Themed Season

Fans are treated their first look at "American Horror Story" season 7, courtesy of the FX horror anthology creator himself, Ryan Murphy.

(Photo: REUTERS/Rick Wilking)Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump during a presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2016.

He took to Instagram to share an image of a spine-chilling monster that will be featured in the upcoming election-themed run of the series.

The creature on the teaser image for "American Horror Story" season 7 appears to be an elephant flashing a menacing grin that would remind someone of a clown.

American Horror Story Season 7 tease. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 5, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

It is merely a sketch though, which means that the design might still be subject to change as development for the new season moves forward.

However, with the current design, the "American Horror Story" season 7 creature will without a doubt feel right at home with the gallery of beasts and monsters introduced on the show.

"American Horror Story" season 7 is inspired from the recent United States presidential election between Hillary Clinton and then-candidate Donald Trump.

The latter's presidency has been subject to intense criticism with television shows taking a jab at his administration. It is unknown if "American Horror Story" will be one of these shows as well.

Murphy emphasized that Clinton and Trump will not be portrayed in the series, but will instead be featured in the form of actual footage from the election.

He recently teased to E! Online that the first 10 minutes of "American Horror Story" season 7 will take place "in a very eerie macabre way on election night."

"There's something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they're watching it all go down, which in itself was a horror story, so it's like a horror story upon a horror story," he went on to say.

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are currently the only confirmed cast members from the past seasons for "American Horror Story" season 7. Billy Eichner and Billie Lourd will join them as newcomers to the field.

"American Horror Story" season 7 will premiere this October on FX.