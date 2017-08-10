'American Horror Story' Season 7 Spoilers: 'Cult' Will Be About the Paranoia of Trump Administration

It is no secret that the upcoming "American Horror Story" installment, titled "Cult," is inspired from the 2016 elections. But up until executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall explained the details, fans had no idea how it will play out.

Facebook/americanhorrorstory "American Horror Story: Cult" will premiere on Sept. 5 on FX.

Speaking to attendees of the 2017 Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour, the exec teased that "Cult" will not be about the election per se but about its repercussions.

"I think it's more about what's going on in the world around us — and we talk about the streak of paranoia — I think that there's a lot of ideas that launch from that point," said Woodall of the season 7 theme. "It's not what you think it is, and I'm not trying to be cagey... It's an element in our launch point."

"American Horror Story" newbie Alison Pill said that the paranoia has somehow rubbed onto her and that she gets terrified whenever she gets up at night to feed her newborn or whenever she needs to go to the bathroom.

As previously reported, Pill will be portraying Ivy Mayfair-Richards who, based on the recent photos, appears to be a butcher by profession.

Aside from the actress, season 7 newbies include Billy Eichner who has been cast as Harrison Wilton, Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson, Cheyenne Jackson as Dr. Rudy Vincent, and Colton Haynes as Detective Samuels.

"American Horror Story" veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will once again appear on the show. Emma Roberts, who appeared in previous seasons, has also signed onto the seventh installment.

Not much has been said about the characters, but fans should expect to learn more in the following weeks leading up to the season premiere of "Cult." New clues will appear on the official website every week.

"American Horror Story: Cult" premiers on Sept. 5, Tuesday, at 10 p.m. ET on FX.