'American Horror Story' Season 7 Spoilers: Ryan Murphy Hints Sarah Paulson Might Play 18 Characters

For the next installment of the show, series creator Ryan Murphy hinted that Sarah Paulson, who has been in the show since the beginning, might be playing up to 18 different roles before the season ends.

Facebook/americanhorrorstory

Across the previous seasons, it has been a normal thing for actors in "American Horror Story" to play multiple roles in one installment. But with Murphy's recent revelation, it looks like Paulson is going to have one busy season.

Murphy earlier expressed his idea about running a "crossover season." As the name suggests, the showrunner wants stories, elements, and characters from across the previous six installments to intertwine. Thus, actors can be expected to take on more characters than the usual.

"All of those characters will intertwine, which is confusing because some of them are from seasons 1 and 3. Like, Sarah Paulson will probably be playing 18 characters," Murphy earlier shared with Entertainment Weekly.

"We are going to do a season that's a crossover between 'Murder House' and 'Coven' together, which is very bizarre," Murphy added. "Murder House" was "American Horror Story's" season 1 that aired in 2011 while "Coven" was season 3's offering that went on from 2013 to 2014.

However, during the Entertainment Weekly PopFest last October 2016, Murphy also expressed that he does not think the crossover will happen in season 7.

More recently, during the Television Critics' Association press tour earlier this month, FX chief executive officer John Landgraf talked about "something fresh and different" that Murphy is about to bring to the franchise.

Landgraf also revealed that season 7 is already plotted out, saying, "We know explicitly what next season is about; we don't know what the eighth and ninth seasons are about."

In the same TCA winter press tour, Murphy revealed that the show's next installment will be set in modern times but no further details on season 7 were divulged.

It was recently announced that "American Horror Story" will have a season 8 and 9 that are expected to run through 2019. Meanwhile, FX has yet to announce "American Horror Story" season 7's schedule of return but it is expected to air this year.