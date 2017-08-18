'American Horror Story' Season 7 Updates: Horror-Anthology Series to Make Viewers Paranoid, Suggests Executive Producer

Facebook/American Horror Story "American Horror Story" season 7 arrives this September 5.

After "American Horror Story" executive producer Ryan Murphy revealed in February that the upcoming season 7 of the horror anthology series will revolve around the horrors of last year's U.S. presidential elections, his fellow executive producer, Alexis Martin Woodall, recently said that the series will focus more on the idea of paranoia.

While Murphy said back in February that "American Horror Story" season 7 would revolve around last year's U.S. presidential elections, which catapulted Donald Trump into the White House, it was revealed that the story of the horror anthology series will not really revolve around the historic event.

"It's more about what's going on in our world around us, the idea of paranoia. It's not what you think it is. Knowing less is so much more because it's going to unfold for you. But it is an element in our launch point," explained Woodall at the recently concluded Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour.

While some members of the show present at the panel refused to spill any detail on how the story of "American Horror Story" season 7 will play out, they all revealed that fear crept in while they were filming the series. According to Alison Pill, whose role in the upcoming season 7 of the series remains unknown, "American Horror Story" season 7 has a "streak of paranoia" that has affected her to a certain extent during the production.

"I'd be happy to bid that slightly creepy feeling adieu," Pill said.

Despite refusing to give any spoiler, Woodall assured that "American Horror Story" season 7 will surely give the viewers the horror that is true to what the series has been known for. According to the executive producer, fans are sure to fall in love with the series' new characters as they are treated anew to a new world "American Horror Story" will feature.

"You'll hate yourself for watching it before you go to bed and love when you wake up in the morning for having gotten through the night," Woodall said.

"American Horror Story" season 7 is titled "Cult" and will arrive on FX this Sept. 5.