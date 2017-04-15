'American Housewife' Season 1 Spoilers: Anna-Kat Turns 8 and Wants Only One Thing in Episode 20 'The Walk'

The Ottos' youngest child Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) will be turning a year older in the next episode of ABC's family-oriented comedy series "American Housewife," and there is nothing she wants more than a little freedom.

The official synopsis for the episode titled "The Walk" reveals that Anna-Kat's birthday wish is for a chance to walk the three blocks between their house and the public library all by herself. It's a simple enough wish from a girl who feels ready for a little independence, but her mother, Katie (Katy Mixon), will end up having some issues about it. After all, six blocks seem like a long way to go for a girl who just turned 8; and if she could, she'd want to be there right beside her little girl every step of the way.

The synopsis suggests that Katie might agree to let Anna-Kat walk to the library, but she will also try to find a way to keep tabs on her youngest daughter's first supposedly unsupervised trip. Will she be able to figure something out? And if she does, will it be a foolproof way to quell her anxiety without compromising Anna-Kat's one and only birthday wish?

Most importantly, will Katie's worries be warranted, or will watching her daughter reach the library on her own convince her that it's time to let Anna-Kat grow up and be trusted with a little independence?

But Katie will not be the only parent who will be worried about her children in the upcoming 20th episode of "American Housewife." Greg (Diedrich Bader) will also be concerned about the fact that Taylor's (Meg Donnelly) relationship with her boyfriend seems a little too serious for his liking. It really doesn't help that Eyo's (Amarr M. Wooten) mother Tara (Carly Craig) still pretty much hates Katie's non-vegan guts.

On the other hand, Oliver's (Daniel DiMaggio) entitled friend, Cooper (Logan Pepper), will be spending a little too much time at the Otto household, much to Katie's annoyance.

Meanwhile, Will Sasso's recent guest appearance as Katie's college friend, Billy, seems to have hinted at more possible visits in the future, if only to continue his ongoing prank war with Oliver. There is, however, no official statement about this matter yet.

"American Housewife" season 1 episode 20 airs on Tuesday, April 18 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.