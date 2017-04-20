'American Housewife' Season 1 Episode 21 Spoilers: Katie Wears a Bathing Suit and Greg Gets a Makeover in 'The Club'

Katie (Katy Mixon) will be forced to face her own fears for the sake of helping her daughter conquer hers in the next episode of ABC's family comedy series "American Housewife."

YouTube/ABC Television Network A screenshot of Katie (Katy Mixon) and Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) from the ABC comedy series "American Housewife."

Although it may seem like there's nothing that can shake the Otto matriarch off of her non-conforming ways, the upcoming episode titled "The Club" will be giving her just reason to abide by the rules of Westport, which in turn stirs up a deep-seated fear rooted on her self-image.

According to the official synopsis, the Otto's youngest daughter, Anna-Kat (Julia Butters), will develop a fear of water. The synopsis does not say anything about why she is suddenly afraid of getting wet, but the condition is serious enough to keep her from taking a bath.

And when her concerned parents consult Dr. Ellie (Kirstin Eggers), the therapist will suggest they take Anna-Kat swimming. This is where things will get tough for Katie because it means she will have to wear a bathing suit in order to accompany her daughter to the Westport Country Club.

It is not clear whether she has suddenly developed a fear of wearing a bathing suit in public, or if it's a deep-seated complex she has been harboring for a long time. Will Anna-Kat's condition finally help Katie get over her own fear? Or will she try to find a way around it instead?

Meanwhile, the Otto patriarch, Greg (Diedrich Bader) will be faced with a crisis of his own when students at the college he is working in give him a low "jalapeño" score, which is synonymous to being un-cool. His son Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio), who has always had a strong opinion about his outfits, will be lending him a hand by giving him a style makeover.

And since Oliver's friend Cooper (Logan Pepper), who is the son of the richest family in Westport, has won a place in the family after he bravely stood up for Katie in the previous episode, will he be spending more time at the Ottos than he does in his own home? If he does, will he also be helping out in giving Greg a new stylish look?

"American Housewife" season 1 episode 21 airs on Tuesday, May 2 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.