'American Housewife' Season 1 Episode 22 Spoilers: Season's Penultimate Episode Introduces Angela's Estranged Ex-Wife; Tiffani Thiessen Guest Stars

Katie (Katy Mixon) has only two friends she can really trust as Westport, but she may be in danger of losing one in the next episode of "American Housewife."

Facebook/AmericanHousewifeA screenshot of best friends Doris (Ali Wong), Katie (Katy Mixon), and Angela (Carly Hughes) from the ABC sitcom "American Housewife."

ABC's family sitcom is about to hit its penultimate episode, and it is doing so with a bang and a possible heartbreak for Katie when she becomes at odds with her friend, Angela (Carly Hughes), over the latter's ex-wife, Celeste (Tiffani Thiessen).

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Dude, Where's My Napkin?" Celeste happens to be an editor who will help Katie's husband, Greg (Diedrich Bader), land his first book deal. It is for this reason that the Otto couple will subsequently find themselves enjoying a night out in town with Celeste, much to Angela's disappointment.

It turns out that Katie may have ignored, albeit unintentionally, Angela's request for her not to associate with Celeste. The sassy lesbian has never made a secret of the messy divorce she's currently going through with his ex-wife, and finding out that her best friend has just spent time with Celeste is enough to make Angela furious and accuse Katie of being a bad friend.

Will Katie and Angela ever sort things out between them on their own? Will Doris (Ali Wong), the third leg of their trio, and Greg step in and help; or will Celeste herself talk the two friends into making up?

Will Katie step out of the box and convince Angela and Celeste to make up, put their past disagreements aside, and be, at least, civil with each other, if not give their marriage a second chance?

Thiessen, the actress playing Celeste, is best-known for playing the roles of the cheerleader Kelly on NBC's teen comedy series "Saved by the Bell." She also played the brash Valerie on FOX's teen soap opera series "Beverly Hills 90210."

"American Housewife" season 1 episode 22 airs on Tuesday, May 9, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.