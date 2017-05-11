'American Housewife' Season 1 Episode 23 Spoilers: Katie Lies About Being Pregnant in Upcoming Season Finale

How much will a mother be willing to do in order to get out of volunteering in school? Katie (Katy Mixon) goes for the most extreme option with dire consequences in the season finale of "American Housewife."

Facebook/AmericanHousewifeA screenshot of the Otto family from the ABC comedy series “American Housewife.”

After having successfully avoided filling in the mandatory volunteer hours at her kids' schools for a year, Katie gets pressured into participating in her supposed duties in the episode titled "Can't Hide It Anymore." While she's still determined not to work her hours out with the rich and snooty mothers in Westport, she comes up with what she thinks is a genius excuse.

The idea will strike her after wearing a fake pregnancy "empathy" bump. After all, what better excuse can there be than pretending she's pregnant to get out of volunteering?

However, while the idea may work its wonders for a while, Katie will soon find out that lying always has its consequences. Hers will come in the form of a baby shower that her former frenemies plan on throwing for her. How far will Katie be willing to take her ruse? Will she keep it up, if only to last through the upcoming baby shower, or will her conscience get the better of her and inspire her to confess and do the right thing? And if so, will she be able to recover from the resulting backlash of her lie?

More importantly, how will her own family react to it? Will it be a mere joke that they can laugh about together, or will it ultimately be a source of an unexpected drive for Greg and Katie to want to have another baby?

The family comedy's first season may be coming to an end, but the series has already been renewed by ABC for another season along with fellow comedy series "Speechless," The Goldbergs," "Fresh Off the Boat," and "Black-ish."

The finale episode of "American Housewife" season 1 airs on Tuesday, May 16, at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.