'American Housewife' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: Upcoming Season to Feature More of Katie's Inspiring Imperfections on New Wednesday Timeslot

When Katie Otto (Katy Mixon) first came to Westport, she did not think she was ever going to belong. Twenty-three episodes and a season 2 renewal later, the outspoken heroine of ABC's new freshman comedy "American Housewife" has now become an advocate of self-acceptance.

Speaking to Bustle about her inspiring though not-so-perfect character, Mixon said that she's been having fun playing the relatable role of a housewife who always seems to get things wrong but also has the resilience to try and stand back up to fight again. Bringing such an interesting character to life, who makes mistakes and grows from each of them, is much more fulfilling than playing a perfect but unrealistic person on screen.

Mixon added that she's glad her character has been given more chances to grow and evolve into a better version of herself each time.

"I knew going into it that toward the fifth episode, the sixth episode, we're getting into all kinds of different things," Mixon said. "I'm just grateful to be able to have been given that time to grow with the audience and it not stop short. It's many different stories to tell," she went on to say.

In the season 1 finale, Katie was busted for pretending to be pregnant in order to skimp on her mandatory volunteer hours at her kids' school. The revelation and its consequences barely shook her. She would probably be treated more of a pariah than she ever was when season 2 finally rolls around. But all thoughts of that were completely wiped off her mind while watching her son Oliver's (Daniel DiMaggio) beginner ballet recital, while also realizing that having another kid wouldn't be so bad after all.

"Some days, as a mom, everything goes wrong and you just can't take another second. But all it takes is one good moment to erase the 10 million crappy ones," Katie told the audience by the end of the half-hour.

"American Housewife" season 2 is expected to return to ABC later this year on a new Wednesday timeslot at 9:30 p.m. EDT. Additionally, to thank fans for their support, the network shared this montage of cast bloopers from the recently concluded season 1.