'American Housewife' Season 2, Latest News: Actress Katy Mixon Welcomes First Son; Is a New Member of the Otto Family on His Way, Too?

The second season of the family comedy series "American Housewife" is moving to ABC's Wednesday lineup in the upcoming 2017-18 Fall Television Season, which puts it up against NBC's "Law & Order: SVU," FOX's "Star," the newcomer "SEAL Team" on CBS, and the rebooted series "Dynasty" on The CW. How will this change in schedule affect the show's performance rating?

Facebook/AmericanHousewifePromotional banner for the comedy series “American Housewife,” which will premiere its second season on ABC’s Fall Wednesday lineup later this year.

As of the moment, no information has been released about what the second season will be about. Aside from featuring more of the Otto family and their growing children, Katie (Katy Mixon) will also have to deal with the upcoming backlash of her pretend pregnancy. Can her fellow housewives ever forgive her for what was meant to have been an excuse blown out of proportion? And with Katie finally agreeing to Greg's (Diedrich Bader) desire for another child, will the upcoming second season be welcoming a new member to the Otto family?

There may be a scarcity of information about "American Housewife" season 2, but its star, Mixon, recently made headlines when she and her fiancé, Olympic javelin thrower Breaux Greer, welcomed their first child, Kingston Saint, on Monday, May 19.

When asked in a previous interview with Variety if she and Katie had anything in common, Mixon said that the two couldn't have been more different.

"But the one thing we have is that she's fearless, and I'm fearless. Katie Otto goes after stuff she doesn't feel is right, and she stands up for it," Mixon said.

"American Housewife" stars Mixon as Katie, a wife and a mother who tries to set herself apart and thus stay away from the wealthy and pretentious housewives of her new community in Westport, Connecticut. Throughout its first season run, the show has managed to maintain a consistent rating that may not have been stellar, but good enough to accord it a second season.

The show promotes such values as staying true to oneself despite outside pressures to fit in, taking pride in one's own body, and owning up to one's mistakes, learning from them, and doing better.

"American Housewife" season 2 will premiere sometime in the fall on its new Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. ET timeslot.