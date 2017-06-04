'American Idol' 2018 Reboot News and Updates: Randy Jackson Replaces Ryan Seacrest As Host?

Seacrest out, Jackson in? After failing to negotiate with Ryan Seacrest for the "American Idol" 2018 reboot, ABC is reportedly setting their sights on Randy Jackson to host the show.

The former "American Idol" judge confirmed he got into discussions with the network executives. Jackson said he agreed to host but on the condition that Seacrest would still host with him.

"They wanted me to take Ryan Seacrest's job," Jackson told Entertainment Tonight. "I would only host with Ryan. He's my friend. You know let's see," he added.

The "American Idol" 2018 reboot has had problems snagging Seacrest due to Katy Perry. When producers were able to sign the pop star for the revival, Perry babbled that she received a $25 million offer, as per TMZ.

Seacrest's offer to come back, on the other hand, was reportedly for only for $10 million. "[He] was suddenly asking himself why he would come back for a 16th season at a salary [much smaller than that] of the newcomer judge," Richard Rushfield, author of the "American Idol: The Untold Story," said. ABC insiders, however, denied the amounts in the contracts.

Meanwhile, Jackson also said he loves Perry and has worked with her when she sat as guest judge in one episode of the previous "American Idol" run. Co-judge Simon Cowell, on the other hand, declined to come back when he was asked as he's busy with "America's Got Talent" and "The X-Factor." Paula Abdul told Access Hollywood she's willing to mentor but would no longer sit as judge if asked.

The "American Idol" 2018 reboot on ABC will debut in the spring. The network won the bidding of the show against Fox, which first ran the series for 15 seasons starting in 2002. Fox executives said that a reboot at this point is premature when "American Idol" ended less than two years ago.