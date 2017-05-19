'American Idol' News: Katy Perry Is the First Judge in Reality Talent Show's Comeback

Pop singer Katy Perry is the first judge of the upcoming "American Idol" reboot on ABC.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 12, 2017.

During its upfront presentation earlier this week, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey announced Perry's addition to the highly anticipated "American Idol reboot in its new network.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, "American Idol's" producers, and ABC have finalized a deal to bring back the reality talent show.

In a statement released by ABC, Dungey referred to the "American Idol" reboot as the franchise's "new era" where Perry is "leading the charge." He added, "Her incredible accolades speak for themselves. We are so lucky to have this strong and talented woman help inspire and guide the next crop of artists as they pursue their dreams."

Perry has also commented on the announcement, expressing she is "honored and thrilled" to be joining the show with the "tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories."