'American Idol' News: Katy Perry Is the First Judge in Reality Talent Show's Comeback
Pop singer Katy Perry is the first judge of the upcoming "American Idol" reboot on ABC.
During its upfront presentation earlier this week, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey announced Perry's addition to the highly anticipated "American Idol reboot in its new network.
Earlier this month, it was confirmed that FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, "American Idol's" producers, and ABC have finalized a deal to bring back the reality talent show.
In a statement released by ABC, Dungey referred to the "American Idol" reboot as the franchise's "new era" where Perry is "leading the charge." He added, "Her incredible accolades speak for themselves. We are so lucky to have this strong and talented woman help inspire and guide the next crop of artists as they pursue their dreams."
Perry has also commented on the announcement, expressing she is "honored and thrilled" to be joining the show with the "tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories."
Meanwhile, on her social media page, Perry teased fans with the first "American Idol" reboot promotional photo which features her as the first judge.
Perry added on the same ABC statement that she is a fan of new music and loves to be part of discovering new talents. She added that she has been "mentoring young artists" on her own label, Metamorphosis Music (owned by Capitol Records). The "Chained to the Rhythm" star reiterated that she is always dedicated to "highlighting new artists on my tours."
Fox network used to house "American Idol" back when it started in June 2002 until the end of its 15th season in April 2016. From season 1 to season 8, fans grew to love the reality talent show's three pioneer judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell.
In season 8, Fox introduced a fourth judge, Kara DioGuardi, to the panel. From then on, the show welcomed several other stars to the judges' panel, such as Jennifer Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres, Steven Tyler, Mariah Carey and more.
In other news, "American Idol" is expected to undergo several "format changes." For one, Dungey reportedly mentioned having live events that he deems important for "how they drive live viewing."
Meanwhile, Fox Television Group CEO Dana Walden admitted that she "feels bad" that "American Idol" will go back on air but on a different network.
The exact schedule of "American Idol's" return on ABC has yet to be announced.