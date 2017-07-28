'American Idol' Reboot Judges Might Include Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Charlie Puth

ABC's "American Idol" reboot might likely have country music star Luke Bryan, '80s music icon Lionel Richie and R&B artist Charlie Puth in the judges' panel. Reports state these stars are in advanced talks to join Katy Perry and Ryan Seacrest for its 2018 premiere.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Richie is a favorite internally among the producers. Bryan, on the other hand, is also heavily favored given how ABC caters to country music lovers as the network is also home to the Country Music Awards (CMA).

Keith Urban's return is also reportedly possible if one of the judges' negotiations won't work out. Urban sat as a judge from season 12 to season 15 when the series aired on FOX.

Sources reveal that the "American Idol" reboot should fill up the judges' panel fast as auditions will begin in Florida on Aug. 17. ABC announced the audition dates and sites on their official site for individuals 15 years old or older.

The news comes as Seacrest confirmed recently on his morning show with Kelly Ripa that he will return to host the reality TV singing competition. Aside from hosting duties, Seacrest will also have a creative role and will be included in picking out the judges but he won't have an executive producer credit.

"To be asked to return this year, at my new home at Disney ABC, is an honor, if not a bit surreal," Seacrest said in a statement. "I believe ABC is the perfect home for 'Idol.'"

"American Idol" bowed out of television after 15 years on FOX in 2016. ABC won the bidding for the reboot against two other networks. Executives at FOX, however, griped that the show's return was premature as the finale happened not too long ago.

The reboot's format will likely follow the original with the show airing twice a week for the performances and the elimination. During its time, the original run of "American Idol" toppled competing shows in its timeslot's ratings.