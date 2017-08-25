'American Idol' Reboot News: Katy Perry Reveals Top 2 Picks for Co-Judges; Will Gwen Stefani Join Series?

(Photo: Facebook/AmericanIdol) "American Idol" is returning for another season next year.

Katy Perry recently revealed that she wants to have Charlie Puth and Lionel Richie as her co-judges for "American Idol."

On Wednesday, Perry was a guest on Ryan Seacrest's radio show and she was asked about the future judges' panel. The "Firework" singer said she plans on adopting a no-nonsense attitude when she sits on the judges' chair.

"I'm going to maybe be more the Simon Cowell," Perry said, referring to the former "American Idol" judge. "I really respect him. As much as people said, 'Oh, he's grumpy or he's mean,' he was just truthful, you know?" she continued.

As for the two judges she wants to work with, Perry said her top two choices are Lionel Richie and Charlie Puth. She explained that Richie would be a great judge given his long experience in the music industry. Additionally, Perry described him as a person who "just knows how to charm the whole room."

While Puth is a less-seasoned star, Perry explained that he could offer a fresh perspective to viewers. His wide fan base and different talents in music is what the show needs, according to the songstress.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani spoke with E! News this week to talk about her exit from "The Voice." Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are slated to return to the NBC show this fall, with Jennifer Hudson taking Stefani's spot as judge.

This significantly frees up her schedule, which led to speculations about her possibly judging "American Idol." However, Stefani said it might be far from happening. "That would, like, I don't know," said the songwriter. "You never know what could happen. You just never know ... but I doubt it."

Auditions for the "American Idol" reboot are still ongoing. The show's upcoming season is slated to premiere next year on ABC.