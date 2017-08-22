'American Idol' Reboot Updates: Adam Lambert Expresses Desire to Be Part of the Reality-Talent Search

Facebook/Adam Lambert Will Adam Lambert be a part of the "American Idol" reboot?

While Adam Lambert has expressed his desire to be a part of the upcoming reboot of "American Idol," it remains unclear whether the alum of the show will really be a part of it.

It was on the eighth season of "American Idol" when Lambert emerged as the runner-up in the reality talent search show. While he did not bag the plum in the competition, there was no denying that his stint on the show has opened doors for him and helped him carve a name in the music industry. Hence, it is but understandable why the singer desires to be a part of the show once it returns to television for its rebooted version.

"When (American Idol) was on Fox I was there every season. I would come on and do something and I owe the show great debt of gratitude. I love the show. I think it's great. I would love to come back and pop in," Lambert said as he spoke with Entertainment Tonight in an interview recently.

Despite his openness to be a part of the upcoming reboot of "American Idol," though, Lambert revealed that no one from the show has reached out to him to be a part of it. As of this writing, the only confirmed names to be part of the reality-talent search are Ryan Seacrest, who will be returning as the host of the show once more, and Katy Perry, who will be one of those to sit on the judges' chairs.

However, if earlier rumors are to be believed, it seems that there is a bleak chance for Lambert to be a part of the show as, allegedly, Perry will be joined by Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Charlie Puth in judging the upcoming "American Idol" aspirants. Allegedly, ABC is banking on the said names to push the reboot to greater heights, just how it was during its heydays on Fox.

The "American Idol" reboot is expected to return via ABC later this year, a little more than a year after the show took a bow on Fox in 2016.