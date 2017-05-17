'American Idol' Revival News: Katy Perry Confirmed, Chris Daughtry in Talks to Judge; Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul Not Interested

"American Idol" is returning to television screens next year with an all-new set of judges, and, hopefully, Ryan Seacrest as the host. But who will be sitting in the judges' panel?

Facebook/AmericanIdol'American Idol' will return next year on ABC.

It has recently been announced that Katy Perry will be a judge in the upcoming reboot by ABC. However, it remains to be seen who else will be joining her. Variety reports that the network has yet to make contact with Chris Daughtry to be a judge. However, a source told Us Weekly that the former "American Idol" contestant has already signed on for a place on the panel.

"They wanted a panel of all ex contestants," the insider told Us Weekly. And while Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson were also being eyed to be judges, ABC will have to cross them off their list since they have already signed on with rival NBC's "The Voice."

Variety notes, though, that former contestants Carrie Underwood and Adam Lambert have both been speculated to join the singing competition as judges. There were previous rumors that ABC was also eyeing Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for a seat, but a rep for the "Hymn for the Weekend" singer denied the claim.

Fans can say goodbye to the idea of having the original panel of judges return, though, as both Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul have no interest in coming back. Abdul revealed as much when she spoke to TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford. Cowell, on the other hand, told Extra that he was approached to return, but he rejected them. Known for his brutally honest, no-nonsense way of judging, Cowell is currently on "America's Got Talent."

As for Seacrest, his new hosting gig on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" may put a damper in his interest to return, but ABC is apparently nearing a deal with the former "American Idol" host.

The "American Idol" revival is expected to air in 2018.