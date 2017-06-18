'American Idol' Revival News, Updates: Offer on Table for Ryan Seacrest to Return; Audition Dates Announced

"American Idol" is headed back on air, with Katy Perry already attached to be its anchor judge. However, closing a deal with the reality singing competition's original host is proving to be harder than initially thought.

REUTERS/Mike BlakeABC has yet to ink a deal with Ryan Seacrest to return as 'American Idol' host.

For more than a decade, Ryan Seacrest was best known for hosting "American Idol." With ABC already in the process of rebooting the show, the question regarding Seacrest's involvement has emerged. And while the handsome host may want to come back, it looks like the road back is significantly more difficult for him.

First of all, Seacrest already has a gig hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan." The job required him to move across the country from California to New York. In addition to that, Seacrest also has other commitments on his plate, including hosting a radio show and producing a number of reality television series—the most popular one being "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." However, he has never discounted the idea of returning to host "American Idol."

"I've always loved the show," Seacrest told The Hollywood Reporter in an extensive interview. "And if I could do it forever, I would do it forever."

At one point, Seacrest was reportedly offered an eight-figure salary to host the reboot, which was substantially less than what was first proposed. The decrease was purported to be due to Perry's $25 million paycheck. However, Seacrest's offer was then apparently raised to north of $10 million. Until now, though, the host has yet to sign a deal to return.

Despite these setbacks, ABC is continuing on with the revival, having already announced audition dates with the help of Perry. "American Idol" will traverse the country from August to September. Interested participants can also submit their audition tapes online.

Apart from the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer, no other names joining the judges' panel have been announced.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.