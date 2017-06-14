'American Idol' Season 16 News, Audition Dates: Katy Perry Joins as Judge; Will Ryan Seacrest Return?

After two years off the air, "American Idol" is back for its 16th season. Auditions for the singing competition reboot is already underway in several states across the United States, with Katy Perry coming in as the new judge for the upcoming season.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Original cast members Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Ryan Seacrest.

"American Idol" season 16 will return to ABC and will run from 2017 to 2018. Throughout its past 15 seasons, the show aired on FOX and was at a point called the "Death Star" due to its competition-crushing ratings.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced that Grammy-winning artist Perry will be one of the judges on "American Idol" season 16.

"I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the 'American Idol' tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories," Perry said about her part on the show.

There is no word yet about the other judges on the show, but original cast member Simon Cowell has confirmed that he will not take part in the reboot. The 57-year-old music mogul told Extra that he doesn't have any interest in returning to "American Idol" for season 16, especially without the original cast members.

"Randy [Jackson], Ryan [Seacrest] and Paula [Abdul]. You can't recreate that," Cowell said.

Host Ryan Seacrest has also not confirmed his return.

In May, Kelly Clarkson, the first-ever winner of "American Idol," was reportedly in talks with ABC to become one of the judges on the "American Idol" reboot. However, hopes of Clarkson joining the show were crushed after she was confirmed to appear as a coach on "The Voice" season 14, joining show regulars Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

"American Idol" season 16 has also released the official audition dates and stops, which will take place in the East and West Coasts. The "Idol" bus will make a stop in Portland, Oakland, Orlando, Miami, Boston and 12 other cities. Open auditions will take place in Chicago and New Orleans.