'American Ninja Warrior' Season 9: Deadlier Obstacles in San Antonio; Show Heads to Daytona Beach Next Week

"American Ninja Warrior" season 9 invaded San Antonio for its second episode, which saw the debut of a much more demanding course.

(Photo: Felicia Graham/NBC)Brent Steffensen at the Pipefitter in a still from "American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 2.

Home to "American Ninja Warrior" veterans, Texas saw the first appearance of the Spinning Bridge, a feared obstacle that is usually saved for nationals. Its addition posed an extra challenge for the aspiring ninja warriors.

Following the Spinning Bridge is the Sky Hooks, a brand-new portion of the course born out of the mind of a seven-year-old "American Ninja Warrior" fan.

With these changes in consideration, "American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 2 saw contestants make their way to the Floating Steps, Tick Tock, Spinning Bridge, Sky Hooks, Pipefitter and Warped Wall.

Both the Spinning Bridge and the Sky Hooks claimed a lot of victims, including a so-called "twinja," one half of the 210 duo, an engineering student and a business owner.

Unsurprisingly, the contestants in "American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 2 had to give extra in order to get through the qualifying rounds.

Brent Steffensen, who has been in "SASUKE" and competed in all previous seasons of "American Ninja Warrior," was not fazed by the deadlier course and made it through along with the "Iron" Josh Salinas, Olympic silver medalist Jonathan Horton and "Kingdom Ninja" Daniel Gil.

Other finishers, according to Fansided, included Brian Burkhardt, Grant Clinton, Nicholas Coolridge, Abel Gonzalez, Victor Juarez, Kevin Klein, Andrew Lowes, Jonathan Parr, Tanr Ross, Thomas Stillings and Karsten Williams.

Qualifiers in "American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 2 advancing based on the time include Kye Ackel, Sam Ballard, Cass Clawson, Jared Bandy, Nate Burkhalter, Blake Devine, Tremayne Dortch, Matt Holt, Kenny Niemitalo, Damir Okanovic, Brandon Pannell, Will Smithee and David Yarter.

(Photo: Felicia Graham/NBC) Barclay Stockett takes on the Spinning Bridge in a still from "American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 2

Just like the "American Ninja Warrior" season 9 premiere, five female qualifiers have also been named based on their time — Kacy Catanzaro, Brittany Hanks, Kaiti Haymaker, Sherrie Laureano and Barclay Stockett.

Next week, "American Ninja Warrior" season 9 heads to Daytona Beach, where contestants will feel the wrath of two new obstacles known as the Rolling Pin and Wingnuts.

"American Ninja Warrior" fan favorites will be there such as Jessie Graff, Drew Drechsel and JJ Woods. Another contender to look forward to is NASCAR driver Ben Kennedy.

"American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 3 airs Monday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.