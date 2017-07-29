'American Ninja Warrior' Season 9 Episode 8: Deadlier Course Greets Contestants in San Antonio Finals

(Photo: Duane Prokop/NBC) Rachel Goldstein comes back in "American Ninja Warrior" season 9 for another sho at glory

This week, "American Ninja Warrior" season 9 will head back to Bexar County Courthouse in San Antonio, Texas to determine which contestants from the city will make it to the finals.

Thirty individuals passed through the qualifying round in the said city (which was shown in the second episode), but it is time for this number to be cut in half.

Fans will once again see "American Ninja Warrior" veterans Brett Steffensen, Kacy Catanzaro and Daniel Gil, who clocked in the fastest time in the qualifying rounds, attempt for glory anew.

But between their dreams is a course made deadlier as a batch of new obstacles were added in addition to the ones they had to take on in the qualifiers making for a more demanding run.

A new obstacle called the Spinball Wizard will debut in "American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 8 and it is made especially for the warriors of Texas.

However, it is the infamous Salmon Ladder that will serve as another new hurdle that players will have to get through. It will be followed by the Hourglass Drop and the Elevator Climb.

This more lethal lineup will make sure that only the best of the best in San Antonio will make it through the finals come "American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 8.

Last week's "American Ninja Warrior" season 9 episode saw only four finishers although 13 others advanced through the time they clocked in.

Veteran David Campbell barely made it through after failing to overcome the Swinging Peg Board. Due to Grant McCartney's slip-up at the Salmon Ladder, Campbell managed to snatch a slot. The last woman standing by the end of the Los Angeles finals was Rebekah Bonilla.

"American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 8 will air on Monday, July 31, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.