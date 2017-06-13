'American Ninja Warrior' Season 9 News: Premiere Determines Los Angeles Qualifiers; Show Heads to San Antonio for Episode 2

"American Ninja Warrior" has officially kicked off season 9 by recruiting some qualifiers from Los Angeles. Many tried their luck including a farmer, a rocket scientist, a pole vaulter and some veterans of the show.

(Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC)Los Angeles qualifier Riles Nganga blazes through the course in the "American Ninja Warrior" premiere.

As one would expect, individuals from all walks of life tried the gruelling course, which included the Floating Steps, Cannonball Drop, Fly Wheels, a much longer Block Run, Battering Ram and the Warped Wall, but not everyone got through the other side and honked the horn.

By the end of the "American Ninja Warrior" season 9 premiere, only a few managed to conquer it and even fewer are advancing to the next round.

As per Fansided, among the finishers are former National Football League (NFL) linebacker Anthony Trucks, tow truck driver Riles Nganga, hairstylist Benjamin Humphrys, the "island ninja" Grant McCartney and "American Ninja Warrior" vet Kevin Bull.

Also advancing to the next round are Charlie Andrews, Brent Bundy, Sean Bryan, Josh Levin, Kapu Gaison, Nick Hanson, Gabe Hurtado, Jackson Meyer, Anton Reichel, Sander Odish, Robin Pietschmann, Adam Rayl, Ryan Robinson, Steve Seiver, Westley Silvestri and Brian Wilczewski.

Not all the qualifiers in the "American Ninja Warrior" season 9 premiere completed the course. The likes of legends like Daniel Moreno and David Campbell advanced based on the time they clocked in and how far in the course they cleared. The same goes for Scott Wilson, Tyler Vogt, Alan Connealy and K.C. Halik.

(Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC) Los Angeles qualifier Rebekah Bonilla goes for the Flying Wheels in the "American Ninja Warrior" season 9 premiere.

It was also announced during the episode that the top five female qualifiers will get the chance to advance to the city finals. These include Rebekah Bonilla, Zhanique Lovett, Tiana Webberley, April Steiner Bennett and Natalie Duran.

"American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 2 will take the action to San Antonio, where viewers will get to see more aspiring warriors attempt the course.

According to Carly Mallenbaum of USA Today, who got a chance to run the course, this season's setup is undoubtedly the most unforgiving yet. Completing the course will be quite the challenge. This was already proven in the premiere alone as vets almost did not make it through.

Will the folks over at San Antonio prove otherwise? Viewers will learn when "American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 2 airs Monday, June 19, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.