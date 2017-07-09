'American Ninja Warrior' Season 9 News: The 'Fantastic Four' Return and More in Episode 5

(Photo: Duane Prokop/NBC) Rachel Goldstein comes back in "American Ninja Warrior" season 9 for another shot at glory.

For this week's episode of "American Ninja Warrior" season 9, ninjas in Cleveland will be put to the test. Faces familiar and new will try their luck in another lethal course.

Aspiring warriors will have to take on two new obstacles that viewers will see for the first time this season — the Razor's Edge and the I-Beam Gap.

In "American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 5, contestants will have to go through the Floating Steps, then to the Rolling Log before tackling the new Razor's Edge.

The course continues with the Ring Jump and will be followed by the all new I-Beam Gap with the Warped Wall as the finale per usual.

Returning competitors will get to experience this new course in "American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 5 including the so-called "fantastic four" from the previous seasons.

These competitors are none other than Alyssa Beird, Rachel Goldstein, Jesse "Flex" Labreck and Michelle Warnky, who all made a mark last year.

They are the first four women in the history of "American Ninja Warrior" to make it into a city qualifier Top 30. During the Philadelphia Finals, Labreck even won the Pom Wonderful Run of the Night award.

The episode will also see "American Ninja Warrior" veterans Jon Alexis Jr., Mike Bernardo, Joe Moravsky and Jamie Rahn once again make their attempt to win.

Seeing them again in action in "American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 5 will definitely be exciting to fans. It will be even more thrilling as the show amped up the ante when it comes to the obstacles.

Last week's episode held in Kansas City ended with only 10 contestants making it through the qualifying round. With two unfamiliar obstacles to go through, fans can look forward to another intense installment.

Kansas will be the second to the last city in the qualifying stages. The "American Ninja Warrior" season 9 episode that will follow will take the course to Denver.

"American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 5 airs Monday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.