'American Ninja Warrior' Season 9 Spoilers: Jessie Graff, Brett Sims and Other Vets Advance; Show Heads to Kansas

The previous episode of "American Ninja Warrior" season 9 saw a slew of new qualifiers hailing from Daytona Beach advance to the next round.

(Photo: Myron Luzniak/NBC)Jessie Graff dons a Spider-Man costume as she takes on the course in "American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 3.

The competitors took on a couple of new obstacles — the Rolling Pin and the Wingnuts — situated between the Floating Steps and the Broken Bridge, which was then followed by the Rolling Thunder and the Warped Wall.

The new obstacles that debuted in "American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 3 took out a lot of the aspiring ninjas including a music student, a National Guard pilot and the "Bama Ninja," who fell victim to the Wingnuts, but went home a winner by getting engaged to his girlfriend after his run.

In the end, delivery driver Tyler Gillett, firefighter Eddy Stewart, the brainchild of the Wingnuts himself Kevin Carbone and stuntman JJ Woods dominated the course with "real life ninja" Drew Drechsel clocking in the fastest time out of them.

Other finishers include "American Ninja Warrior" vets Ryan Stratis and Brett Sims along with Sean Darling-Hammond, Dustin Fishman, Alexio Gomes, Lucas Gomes, Rigel Henry, Michael Johnson, Tukrong Klengdong, Casidy Marks, Nick Patel, Travis Rosen and Reko Rivera.

(Photo: Myron Luzniak/NBC) Brett Sims breezes through the course in "American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 3

Fan-favorite Jessie Graff, who donned a Spider-Man costume for her run, was taken out by the Rolling Thunder, but still made it to the cut for getting one of the best times in "American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 3.

The rest of the women who advanced based on their times are Adriane Alvord, Emily Durham, Lindsay Eskildsen and Bree Widener.

Next week's episode of "American Ninja Warrior" season 9 will test the willpower and strength of the ninjas in Kansas City. There will be six obstacles to tackle including the Hang Glider, Broken Pipes and Crank It Up.

Veterans Lance Pekus, Brandon Mears and Dan Polizzi will all begin their bid for a comeback in this episode while Olympic decathlete Jeremy Taiwo hopes to make his mark in the ninja scene.

"American Ninja Warrior" season 9, episode 4 airs Monday, July 3, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.