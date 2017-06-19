'America's Got Talent' 2017: 16-Year-Old Receives Golden Buzzer

"America's Got Talent" is having quite a season, so far. At week three of the auditions, the judges added one more contestant in their golden buzzer acts. Leaks have also indicated that auditions week four is looking to be as impressive as the others.

Facebook/agt"America's Got Talent" auditions week four airs June 20

When 16-year-old Christian Guardino walked on stage, no one knew what to expect. Immediately admitting that he was nervous, Guardino did not tell anyone but his best friends that he would be auditioning for "America's Got Talent" 2017. Judge Simon Cowell offered words of comfort in an attempt to help him feel at ease. Saying that he had a "good feeling" about Guardino, Cowell gave him the go signal.

At the first note of "Who's Loving You" by The Jackson 5, Guardino's audition was immediately met with cheers from the thrilled audience. The performance seemed to give him confidence and he proceeded to belt out the notes of the hit song. The golden buzzer was given to him by Howie Mandel, who asked him what dream Guardino would like to come true right at that moment. Shyly answering that it would be the golden buzzer, Mandel immediately proceeded to make his dream come true.

Guardino's golden buzzer act follows ventriloquist Darci Farmer and deaf singer Mandy Harvey. A recent leak from "America's Got Talent" featured 9-year-old Celine Tam, a child of avid Celine Dion fans. Singing "My Heart Will Go On," Tam stunned the crowd with her superior singing voice. Looking to her parents for support and encouragement, Tam hit all the high notes of Dion's iconic song.

With an impressively diverse set of contestants for this season, "America's Got Talent" 2017 looks like it is gearing up for an exciting run filled with talent and surprises.

"America's Got Talent" season 12 auditions week four will air on June 20.