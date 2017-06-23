'America's Got Talent' 2017 Golden Buzzer Acts: Tyra Banks Wowed by Dance Group from Ukraine

"America's Got Talent" season 12 has had quite a year so far. With hopeful contestants showing off a whole range of skills and abilities, the judges have been more than thrilled with the lineup they have. Auditions week four has given "America's Got Talent" another Golden Buzzer, courtesy of the show's host, Tyra Banks.

Light Balance showed off their skills in manipulating the light on their clothes and the black background. Putting on a show that can beat the effects that a computer can generate, the dance group blew Banks' mind as she got the crowd hyped up for the moment when she pressed the much-coveted Golden Buzzer. Light Balance is a dance group that originates form Ukraine. Back in 2014, the group performed for "Britain's Got Talent" but did not have what it takes to win. This time around, the dancers are hopeful that three years is enough to win them the competition.

Light Balance will be facing off with other Golden Buzzer acts. Last week, Howie Mandel has given his Golden Buzzer to a humble 16-year-old Christian Guardino, who sang a hair-raising rendition of "Who's Loving You" by The Jackson 5. Meanwhile, Spice Girl Mel B has chosen a Darci Lynne Farmer, a talented ventriloquist, whereas Simon Cowell was deeply moved by the performance of deaf singer, Mandy Harvey.

So far, the Golden Buzzer acts comprise two singers, a performer, and a dance group. Considering the standards of model Heidi Klum, fans are wondering what will it take for her to finally award her Golden Buzzer.

As a bonus recap of the auditions so far, fans might also want to check out the performance of Tom London, who seemingly manipulated all the smartphones of the audience without lifting a finger. His performance was noteworthy as he put on a magical act that nobody has ever done before.

"America's Got Talent" airs every Tuesday and auditions week five will be the focus of the next episode on June 27.