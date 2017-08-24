'America's Got Talent' 2017 News: Mel B Walks Out After Simon Cowell's Joke

Simon Cowell's joke led to fellow judge Melanie "Mel B" Brown to toss her drink at him, before walking off the judges' table. Magician Demian Aditya, who failed to pull off his trick, then had to look on the scene along with millions of "America's Got Talent" fans on live television.

Reuters/Gus Ruelas British actress and singer Melanie Brown also known as Mel B arrives at the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

The actress and former Spice Girl member left off in a huff after she threw the contents of her cup at "America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell, as things went wrong one after the other that night.

The night's acts include a magic show from Demian Aditya. The aspiring magician was trying out an escape trick, which involved a daring stunt with a wooden box, fire, ropes and steel stakes, as recapped by CNN.

It was just not his night, however, as Aditya failed to pull off the trick. Tyra Banks covered for him by explaining that technical issues were making it difficult for him to complete the act.

Simon Cowell took the opening to swoop in. "I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B's wedding night," the talent joked.

"A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery," he added, at which point Mel B took offense and cut in with her drink even before Cowell finishes his sentence.

As she walks off the set, Tyra Banks adds live commentary. "Mel B is out," the host told viewers. "This is live TV, y'all," she adds, as the show's official Twitter handle informs social media on what just happened.

The video below shows the part where Mel B leaves the table, but not before dousing Cowell with the contents of her cup. She returned to the set while the show was on a commercial break.