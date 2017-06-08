'America's Got Talent' News: Deaf Singer Amazes Judges, Earns Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell

America has someone new to obsess over as deaf singer Mandy Harvey amazed the judges of "America's Got Talent" during her audition, singing her self-composed song "Try." The 29-year-old singer inspired countless people Tuesday night when she took the stage to share her amazing talent and her awe-inspiring story.

Facebook/MandyHarveyMusicMandy Harvey had lost her hearing at the age of 18.

Harvey had completely lost her hearing at the young age of 18 due to connective tissue disorder. "I have a connective tissue disorder, so basically I got sick and my nerves deteriorated." She explained. But prior to her hearing loss, Harvey had already been a singer. She said that she had been singing since she was four but when she lost her hearing, she gave up and quit.

Her struggles are what inspired her to write her original song "Try." "After I lost my hearing, I gave up. But I want to do more with my life than just give up," she said. The St. Cloud, Florida resident said that she taught herself to sing once again through muscle memory, visual tuners and her very own pitch. She also took off her shoes prior to her audition so that she would be able to feel the tempo and the beat using the vibrations on the floor.

Facebook/MandyHarveyMusic The 29-year old took to the stage and performed an original song, "Try."

The four judges — Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel — along with the entire audience were all on their feet after the amazing performance. Simon even joked as he pressed the golden buzzer how Harvey didn't need an interpreter to know what is going to happen next.

Unsurprisingly, she was praised not only for her talent but for her drive as well. "That was one of the most amazing things I've ever seen and heard." Simon told her as he joined her onstage.

Catch Mandy Harvey on "America's Got Talent" every Tuesday night on NBC.