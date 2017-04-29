'America's Got Talent' Season 11 Winner Grace VanderWaal News: 'Clay' Singer Wins 'Best New Artist' at Radio Disney Music Awards 2017

"America's Got Talent" season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal recently received the award for the "Best New Artist" category at the Radio Disney Music Awards 2017.

The 13-year-old singer was nominated alongside other artists such as Jon Bellion, Jordan Fisher, Julia Michaels and Noah Cyrus. For the past couple of weeks, she campaigned for votes from her millions of fans that follows her on social media.

After the awards ceremony on Saturday night, April 29, VanderWaal posted a video on Instagram thanking all of her fans for their support. In the clip, the "Clay" singer is seen holding a golden Disney-inspired trophy.

Ah I'm still in awe I can't thank everyone enough, I love all of you and wouldn't be here without you❤️❤️❤️ #RDMA

VanderWaal also took the opportunity to thank the creators and producers of Radio Disney Music Awards 2017 for including her in their list of nominees. She also expressed gratitude to all her friends and loved ones who supported her throughout her entire journey. She concluded her brief speech by saying that she loves her supporters and that she is grateful to have each and every one of them in her life.

In 2016, VanderWaal auditioned for NBC's hit reality TV talent competition "America's Got Talent," and was among the few who received the golden buzzer. Judge Howie Mandel was impressed with the young singer that he decided to give her the privilege to immediately advance to the next round of the competition.

For her first audition, VanderWaal sang an original composition titled "I Don't Know My Name." When she received the rare golden buzzer, she immediately advanced to the quarter finals where she performed a song she wrote for her older sister titled "Beautiful Thing."

VanderWaal also advanced to the semi-finals and performed the song "Light the Sky." For the grand finals, her winning song was titled "Clay."

Currently, VanderWaal is working on her first full-length album. In an interview with Bustle, the young musician shared a few details about her forthcoming project.

"It's kind of a work in progress. It's not even close to done, but it's coming up, and I'm excited about it. It's gonna be the fun, cool, awesome one. I'm really excited. I want to put a little more into this one, a little more depth," she said.