'America's Got Talent' Season 12 Best Performances: Who Among the Acts Reached Finals?

The judges of "America's Got Talent" (AGT) season 12 picked out its first batch of finalists on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Eleven acts performed but only five acts were considered the best performances and got to move forward to the toughest challenge.

Facebook/AGT "America's Got Talent" will have the final performances on Tuesday, Sept. 19 on NBC.

One of the five acts who will perform during the upcoming final round is Sara Carson and her dogs Hero, Loki, and Marvel. During Wednesday's elimination, she and her pets were told they have made it through after performing doggie CPR and a few other tricks.

Teen singer Evie Clair also advanced to the finals. Clair endeared herself to the judges in June when she first sang a moving song for her father, Amos. An entry was written by her mom, Hillary, on the family blog indicated that Amos has been taken off life-support as of Sept. 7 to the hospital where he's battling cancer. Despite his condition, Amos supported his daughter's dream of performing in public.

Darci Lynne Farmer and her puppet Edna Doorknocker also advanced to the finals. The 12-year-old singing ventriloquist made fun of Simon Cowell, who was entertained by her act. Doorknocker allegedly has a huge crush on the judge.

Chase Goehring also managed to snag a spot in the finals of "America's Got Talent" after he sang an original song titled "What is Love?" He almost did not make the cut because a couple of the judges preferred his previous performances. Goehring, however, fought for his spot and the judges saw his determination.

Preacher Lawson is also in this batch's Top Five. The comedian from Florida received a standing ovation from the judges.

Another group of talents will perform for the AGT judges on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Whoever makes it will compete with Carson, Clair, Farmer, Goehring and Lawson on the live grand finals which will air on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBC.