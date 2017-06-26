'America's Got Talent' Season 12 News: 15-Year-Old Magician Shocks Judges as Audition Continues

In the next episode of "America's Got Talent" season 12, the judges will be in awe of the talent of a young magician.

Facebook/nbcagtA promotional image for "America's Got Talent" season 12.

A 15-year-old boy named Henry Richardson from Brooklyn, New York, was featured in a teaser video that was recently uploaded by NBC. The three-minute clip shows Richardson coming up close to the judges' table to perform his magic tricks.

When asked by judge Howie Mandel, Richardson revealed that he started getting interested in learning magic from watching previous seasons of "America's Got Talent."

Richardson's magic performance was composed of two acts. First, he went to judge Mel B and showed off a card magic trick. The trailer featured Richardson magically transferring a card from his hand to Mel B's hands without any physical contact.

A bewildered Mel B subsequently commented: "My hand did not move. I swear."

Richardson then went to judge Simon Cowell and showed a notebook filled with doodle drawings. The contestant asked Cowell to flip open the notepad and then to imagine the first drawing he saw.

With one snap, Richardson asked Mel B to tear up the card she was holding - which then revealed a cutout of the exact doodle Cowell saw earlier.

While the video did not show the judges' votes, their reaction to Richardson's tricks was enough to hint that the 15-year-old might possibly go through the auditions.

Richardson's audition is one of the performances to watch out for when "America's Got Talent" season 12's fifth episode airs on Tuesday, June 27, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Meanwhile, as auditions are about to close, several performances from "America's Got Talent" season 12 continue to gather applause on the internet. Some of them became extra special for the heartrending background stories of the contestants.

In a recent poll conducted by Gold Derby, most of the viewers said they thought that the performance and story of the child ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer was one that stood out the most so far.